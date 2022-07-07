Celebrity chef Themba Gwejela goes back to his roots for favourite dishes

Seafood pasta, lamb chops with a quinoa salad and chicken soup are some of the succulent winter meals to warm you up, according to celebrity chef Themba Gwejela aka Mr. Gwej’s Kitchen.

Hailing from Peddie in the Eastern Cape, he grew up in a household that enjoyed freshly cooked homemade food. His mother enjoyed cooking while his aunt loved baking.

Despite his passion for cooking from a young age, Gwejela still obtained a degree in media and communication and an honours degree in brand leadership.

The 41-year-old spent over 14 years in corporate, heading marketing teams for some of SA's biggest food brands, while juggling it with some time in the kitchen.

What do you enjoy about cooking?

I used to get stomach cramps after having fast foods, part of that could be because back at home we only ate freshly prepared meals which were healthy. Because I was getting used to fast foods, I felt compelled to prepare my own food.

What meals did you love eating as a child?

My mom loved to cook and my aunt would bake… I used to enjoy eating my mom’s chicken with dumplings in one pot as well as her samp with beans. My aunt’s scones and coffee loaf that she used to make was to die for, it was full of flavour.