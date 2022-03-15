Drinks with the boys

For most people having something to drink while watching a sports event is typical.

So it makes perfect sense that a sports team and an alcohol brand would be in partnership. Last week I trekked to the revamped home of the Vodacom Blue Bulls in Pretoria, Loftus Versfeld Stadium, to celebrate the launch of the Bulls’ partnership with Richelieu.

The campaign was launched with the tagline: “Your Team. Your Richelieu. Your Way.”

Brandy and rugby are such a natural match, it’s actual kismet. As part of the launch guests and rugby players were teamed up for a cocktail challenge. Making cocktails with rugby players was a new, fun experience. Did my team win?

No, but our cocktails was most definitely the prettiest, we called it Loftus Sunset, and yes I’m biased. After experiencing life as a rugby player from being in the locker room to entering the stadium using the player’s tunnel, I was off to enjoy a basketball tournament.

Hennessy hosted media and guests to a tournament for the unveiling of the revamped basketball court at Zoo Lake. The court was designed by artist and collaborator R!OT.