Drinks with the boys
For most people having something to drink while watching a sports event is typical.
So it makes perfect sense that a sports team and an alcohol brand would be in partnership. Last week I trekked to the revamped home of the Vodacom Blue Bulls in Pretoria, Loftus Versfeld Stadium, to celebrate the launch of the Bulls’ partnership with Richelieu.
The campaign was launched with the tagline: “Your Team. Your Richelieu. Your Way.”
Brandy and rugby are such a natural match, it’s actual kismet. As part of the launch guests and rugby players were teamed up for a cocktail challenge. Making cocktails with rugby players was a new, fun experience. Did my team win?
No, but our cocktails was most definitely the prettiest, we called it Loftus Sunset, and yes I’m biased. After experiencing life as a rugby player from being in the locker room to entering the stadium using the player’s tunnel, I was off to enjoy a basketball tournament.
Hennessy hosted media and guests to a tournament for the unveiling of the revamped basketball court at Zoo Lake. The court was designed by artist and collaborator R!OT.
“It’s a beautiful ode to Africa,” says R!OT. “For me, it was important to incorporate and pay tribute to contemporary African art inspired by Zimbabwe and South Africa. I’m honoured to have collaborated with Hennessy on this project to create a space where people can enjoy themselves together as a community.”
The court was officially opened by MMC of community development for the City of Johannesburg, Ronald Harris. The winning local team, Chosen Few, from the East Rand walked away with R50,000 in prize money. The revamp of the court is part of the In The Paint global series of artistic collaborations based around basketball in the community, initiated by the alcohol brand.