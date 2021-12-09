Hottest places to eat and drink this festive season

Take a seat at the table in three of Jozi’s trendiest and most vibrant chill-out spots.

Dining at its finest: Level 7

It’s so good, I go back for seconds. I have been at this elegant eating establishment before for its dinner service, and now I’m here for lunch. Ensconced on the top floor of the new Radisson OR Hotel in Kempton Park, Level 7 offers service and food that will have you convinced you’re on cloud nine.

The huge windows in the main dining area give you an unfettered view of the sky, and occasionally you can spot a plane. In addition, the Sky Bar has daybeds and a pool that are perfect for those social media posts.

This time around I opt to have some of the seafood on offer. For the starter, I have prawn spring rolls with a ginger, lime, and sweet-soya dipping sauce, while my lunch date has sushi. Both dishes are a 10 out of 10.

For the main, we go for the seafood platter for two, which consists of baby lobster, queen and tiger prawns, calamari, mussels, and line fish (langoustine optional). It is paired with a bottle of 2019 Oldenburg Chardonnay. The food is exquisite, meticulously prepared, balanced in terms of flavour, and impeccably presented. For dessert, we have the pear malva pudding and the Lindt chocolate fondant, accompanied by a bottle of Naudé Natural Sweet Mourvèdre.