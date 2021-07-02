SA's golden generation left the world green with envy

Trompies, HHP, Khanyi, Terry and Tsotsi helped put SA on map





Madibuseng, by Trompies, is one of the most distinct memories of the 2000s. The song’s catchy hook, “sometimes ugreeni, sometimes uoranji”, was an anthem older guys would often use to acknowledge their women troubles. Iconic pop diva Lebo Mathosa as the video vixen was a style inspiration for many women, with her outfit changes matching the ispoti (pantsula bucket hat) of each of the Trompies members...