South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Inquiry into public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's fitness to hold office continues

By TIMESLIVE - 12 July 2022 - 10:24

The hearing into suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office continues in parliament on Tuesday.

On Monday Mkhwebane said she was looking forward to stating her case.

“They will hear from me and I am very excited that it’s outside the court process and litigation,” she said.

WATCH | ‘A cesspool of illegality’: Mpofu on Mkhwebane’s impeachment hearings

Hearings into suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office kicked off in parliament on Wednesday, as the section 194 ...
22 hours ago

Mkhwebane says she's ready to tell her side of the story

Suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane is looking forward to stating her case in parliament’s impeachment hearing.
3 hours ago

