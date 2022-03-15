Lorna Maseko dishes South African cuisine

If you’ve ever wondered what exactly SA has to offer in terms of the culinary landscape, you’re in for a treat.

Media personality and celebrity chef Lorna Maseko is out to show all foodies where to find fascinating SA ingredients and showcase the delicacies and street food from all corners of this country.

Maseko has a new show on BBC Lifestyle called Homegrown Tastes SA where she meets up with local celebrities who take her to various food spots so she gets to taste food from their town. She also meets other culinary personalities who show her how they make their dishes and she then makes what they show her in her own way.

Maseko takes the viewer from Linden, Johannesburg, to KwaZulu-Natal, the Western Cape, and even Dullstroom in the series, unearthing culinary gems along the way.

About the show, Maseko had this to say: “I think it’s one of the only shows that I have seen in South Africa that features the soil, from start, talking to farmers about ingredients, about produce, about indigenous ingredients to South Africa.