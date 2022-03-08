A night of all things yummy and sparkling
Diamonds and excellent cuisine are a girl’s best friend. Last week I set off to enjoy dinner at the exclusive Les Creatifs restaurant by Wandile Mabaso in Bryanston for the launch of the Gina White Collection.
The collection is the work of African-American diamond procurer, jewellery designer and entrepreneur Gina White. White owns a jewellery manufacturing and diamond polishing business that is situated in the Diamond District of Johannesburg...
