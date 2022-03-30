Spirit of 1743 launched with pomp

The vestiges of Versailles are back – puffed sleeves, ball gowns and tiaras are back in vogue.

The next stop on high society’s royal tour was the manicured polo fields of the Inanda Club in Sandton, Johannesburg.

Basking in the glow of the City of Gold’s sunset, a select few toasted to the skies as the Moët and Chandon’s Spirit of 1743 launched. The champagne cork-shaped hot air balloon and ambassador to the French Maison has finally made it to Johannesburg after three decades of traversing global landmarks.

The curated cocktail soirée was graced by the “glamorous golden glow” (the dress code) of the regal guests. Sporting a blonde bob, Boity Thulo gave her take on surrealist fashion in a dramatic Ryan Keys dress that was nothing short of wearable art.