Spirit of 1743 launched with pomp
French ambassador finally makes it to Joburg after three decades
The vestiges of Versailles are back – puffed sleeves, ball gowns and tiaras are back in vogue.
The next stop on high society’s royal tour was the manicured polo fields of the Inanda Club in Sandton, Johannesburg.
Basking in the glow of the City of Gold’s sunset, a select few toasted to the skies as the Moët and Chandon’s Spirit of 1743 launched. The champagne cork-shaped hot air balloon and ambassador to the French Maison has finally made it to Johannesburg after three decades of traversing global landmarks.
The curated cocktail soirée was graced by the “glamorous golden glow” (the dress code) of the regal guests. Sporting a blonde bob, Boity Thulo gave her take on surrealist fashion in a dramatic Ryan Keys dress that was nothing short of wearable art.
The décolletage was chandelier-esque. By her side was actor beau Anton Jeftha, who shimmered in a sequinned jacket. Newlywed K Naomi looked like the blushing bride in a sexy and ethereal white number. Thembi Seete opted for a chic, smart casual look in a polka dot blouse and pants. Other celebrity guests included Zulu Mkhathini, Celeste Khumalo and Trevor Stuurman.
In attendance was also the company’s business director Charles de Pontevès, who flew in especially from France.
“In the DNA of the brand we have this idea of celebrating very special moments all together. In the DNA of the brand we also have generosity, sharing and this is exactly what we are doing together,” De Pontevès said.
The Spirit of 1743, the year of Moët’s founding, climbed upwards as the sun fell. Guests were eventually brought down to earth to revel in the occasion and toast at exactly 17.43pm; romantic symbolism can never be amiss.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.