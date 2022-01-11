Back to school menu to kickstart kids' day

The time has come for schools to reopen and with the coronavirus pandemic keeping us in its grips for another year, school can become a source of stress for kids and parents alike. So whether your children will be learning virtually or physically going to school here is a simple back to school menu to help brighten up their day.

Breakfast:

A fun, yummy breakfast can set the mood for the rest of the day. Award-winning chef Zola Nene makes use of plums in ipalishi (maize meal porridge) for a pretty and nutritious breakfast. Plums are in season in SA from November to April and they’re grown mainly in the Western Cape. This recipe and other recipes for stone fruit such as nectarines and peaches can be found on www.juicydelicious.co.za

Iphalishi with Roasted Plums

Ingredients:

For the plums:

4 ripe plums, halved

1 tbsp juniper berries

2 star anise

4 tbsp honey

1/4 cup water

For iphalishi:

3 cups water

1 tsp salt

1 cup milk

1 cup maize meal

Method

Preheat oven to 180̊ c

Place halved plums, juniper, star anise and water into a roasting dish, drizzle with honey, then cover with foil and roast for 20 minutes.

Remove foil, baste plums with the liquid, then return to the oven to roast for another 20 minutes.

Place the water and salt into a pot and bring to the boil.

Mix together the milk and maize meal to make a slurry.

Once water is boiling, whisk in the maize meal slurry, then bring to a simmer.

Cover and allow to cook for 45 minutes, stirring occasionally.

A fancy sandwich for your teens:

Chef Charne Wylie, from Capsicum Culinary Studio’s Pretoria campus gave us a recipe for a very popular sandwich in Japan. The Katsu Sando, which consists of crumbed pork (or beef), deep fried and drizzled with tonkatsu sauce and sandwiched, along with thinly shredded cabbage, between two slices of lightly toasted white bread.

Whether you’ll use this as incentive to get them to do their homework or just to surprise them with your sandwich-making abilities or make it just for yourself, is up to you. We have changed one of the ingredients in this recipe, the Japanese sweet wine (mirin) needed to make the tonkatsu sauce and changed it to sweetened rice vinegar, which can be found at your nearest Asian supermarkert.