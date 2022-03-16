Ancient art of Kintsugi can be healing

It is safe to say that one of the running themes for the year 2022 is healing – healing for the planet, nations and the individual.

This was also the running theme at the WSuite, Lead Like Women event in Benmore, Sandton, last week. The event was to celebrate International Women’s Day.

Participants included businesswomen Johanna Makgalemele, Brand South Africa CEO, Sithembile Ntombela, and JSE Marketing Manager Cleola Kunene. The women were encouraged to #BreakTheBias, the theme for this year’s International Women’s Day, by participating in a Kintsugi Interactive Workshop.

Kintsugi is an ancient Japanese art form and philosophy based on the principle of embracing flaws and beautifying them. You might have seen examples of this, the most famed being broken ceramic objects put together with gold. The imagery is certainly stunning, the deeper meaning even more so, the meaning that flaws can and do make things beautiful.

The women in the workshop were encouraged to break their biases and rebuild from there, to show that flaws are indeed beautiful.

Janssen Pharmaceuticals are of the mind that the artform of Kintsugi can be likened to the treatment of mental health issues such as depression.