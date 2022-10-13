The trio will be competing against media personality Tumi Powerhouse and actor Rami Chuene for Socialite of the Year. For Social Media Personality of the Year, Tumi Powerhouse and Birth of Stars are up against Khanyisa Unfiltered.
Modiselle sisters bring sparkle to 14th annual Feather Awards
Trio to co-present event in honour of late Lumko Johnson
Image: Oupa Bopape
The Modiselle sisters – Refilwe, Bontle and Candice – will bring their sparkle to the 14th annual Feather Awards as hosts this year, doing so in memory of last year's host and the late Lumko "Johnson" Leqela.
Leqela died last month after a short illness.
The trio will be joined for their hosting duties on November 10 at the Market Theatre, in Johannesburg, by sign language interpreter Andiswa Gebashe.
“This is a fitting time to speak about advocacy. Sometimes it’s not always about being the loudest in the room or the most aggressive in the space but advocacy can also be a gentle tug or passing on of a microphone to others. I honour this moment to the incredible Lumko Johnson who passed down the microphone to me so beautifully,” Candice said, fighting back tears.
“I remember sharing beautiful conversations with him before he stepped on the awards stage last year, I recall us sharing such an intimate conversation … I will forever cherish that moment,” added the youngest Modiselle sister.
Image: Oupa Bopape
Big sister Refilwe said: "Being an ally of the LGBTQIA+ community has been very sentimental for me. Being a person with albinism, I know how it feels like to be part of the marginalised community and my strength came from the gays.”
The nominations were announced on Thursday morning at Constitution Hill, with attendees including Miss SA Ndavi Nokeri joined by stars such as Yaya Mavundla, Vuyo Ngcukana, Lelo Meslani, Rosemary Zimu, Orapeleng Modutle and founder Thami Dish.
Leading the nominations pack is Birth of Stars, comprising the trio of Coachella Randy, Kagiso Mogola and Kamohelo Pule. They are nominated for two awards – Socialite of the Year and Social Media Personality of the Year.
“We are so excited to be nominated. It shows that hard work really pays off in the end. We’ve invested a lot in our brand and to be recognised by the Feathers means quite a great deal to us," Randy said.
Mogola added: “These awards matter because we are a representation to the younger generations to live truly and boldly in your skin no matter who says what."
Image: Oupa Bopape
The trio will be competing against media personality Tumi Powerhouse and actor Rami Chuene for Socialite of the Year. For Social Media Personality of the Year, Tumi Powerhouse and Birth of Stars are up against Khanyisa Unfiltered.
“This means the work that I do and my contribution to the queer community is seen. It’s wonderful to be celebrated for being yourself. It’s time society realises that we exist in a world that has different people from all walks of life no matter how they look,” Tumi Powerhouse said.
Musa Keys, Zakes Bantwini and Msaki are nominated for the Musician of the Year; while controversial actor SK Khoza will duke it out with Thato Montse (The Real Housewives of Cape Town) and UCT vice-chancellor Prof Mamokgethi Phakeng for Drama Queen of the Year.
Hunk of the Year nominees are SMag cover star Senzo Radebe, former news anchor Shahaan Ramkisoon and actor Anton Jeftha.
Legends Yvonne Chaka-Chaka, Abigail Khubeka and John Kani will compete for the Diva Extraordinaire of the Year, while Zimu, Nkuley Masemola and Nambitha Ben-Mazwi are nodded for Hot Chick of the Year.
Actor Vuyo Mse-Ngcukana, Candice Modiselle and Judy Nokwedi will compete for the Fag Hag of the Year, with Sello Medupi, Palesa Mokobung and Donald Nxumalo battling it out for the Designer of the Year.
Cutest Couple of the year nominees are Lamiez Holworthy and Khuli Chana; Koleka Putuma and Robyn-Lee Pretorius as well as Boity Thulo and Jeftha.
Image: Oupa Bopape
