Best & worst dressed at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards

The MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) has always had a reputation for the weird and wild. From Lady Gaga’s famed and bizarre meat dress, to the iconic, yet creepy performance by Britney Spears with a snake around her neck, the VMAs have come to be famed for the weird and wonderful. So it was that last night, some of music's finest gathered in...wait for it...sleepy New Jersey (a first for the awards).....to hear who had produced the fairest music video in the land. But before that, the action started on the red carpet. Here are some of the red carpet hits and misses.