Best & worst dressed at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards
The MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) has always had a reputation for the weird and wild. From Lady Gaga’s famed and bizarre meat dress, to the iconic, yet creepy performance by Britney Spears with a snake around her neck, the VMAs have come to be famed for the weird and wonderful. So it was that last night, some of music's finest gathered in...wait for it...sleepy New Jersey (a first for the awards).....to hear who had produced the fairest music video in the land. But before that, the action started on the red carpet. Here are some of the red carpet hits and misses.
BEST
NORMANI
We can all agree that the early 2000s were a bit of a mess where fashion is concerned but Normani brought that era back in a bigger and better way in this Nicolas Jebran number. She’s serving legs and thighs and we’re here for it. The fit is perfect, the colours are beautifully merged and we’re just lovin’ it.
LIZZO
Another throw back that dazzled on the red carpet was Lizzo's '60s inspired outfit. The Juice singer pulled out all the stops with this outfit and we love how the deep V neck shows off her twins. Her hair is also simply amazing.
KEKE PALMER
Keke Palmer celebrated her birthday in style on the red carpet. The 26 year old looked demure and served grown woman looks in a sparkly yellow number that hinted at playfulness with some see through details. The phone-bag she carried added the perfect amount of fun and the back slit completed the sass.
WORST
LETOYA LUKETT
This is the dress that almost did. At first glance you might think you're looking at a beautiful black number, but on closer inspection, you'll soon realise it's a case of too much being, well, too much. There's see through panelling, a random poof on the side. The material looks a bit reminiscent of chicken feathers the longer you look at it...it's all just too much.
LIL KIM
Lil Kim has not walked the VMAs red carpet in 6 years. So her return, needless to say, was much anticipated. But what we got left us feeling empty inside as the rapper looked more like a retired peacock. There is so much happening with this look, that we don't even know where to start. Why Kim, why? The shoes are hot though, we’re not beefing with that.
H.E.R
Don’t get us wrong, this olive green jumpsuit with floral details worn by H.E.R is beautiful, something one should wear to a luncheon and not a red carpet. It’s as if she remembered at the eleventh hour that she had to attend and figured she should take a snake for the X factor.