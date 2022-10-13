A group of teenagers are under arrest for allegedly luring people wanting to sell household goods into a trap to rob them.
The teenagers laid the bait on Facebook Marketplace, said Western Cape police. Spokesperson Ndakhe Gwala said the Nyanga crime-prevention unit bust the suspects, six teens aged between 15 and 17, on Wednesday.
“The victim was delivering a system, ordered on Facebook Marketplace, in Brown’s Farm, when he was [accosted] by six males who stoned the vehicle in an attempt to rob him.
“Police officers witnessed the ordeal and arrested the suspects and confiscated their cellular telephones.
“The suspects had lured the victim to the location under the guise of being potential customers.”
Gwala said 15 more conversations with possible victims were found on the suspects' cellphones.
TimesLIVE
Teenagers arrested for Facebook Marketplace scam, attempted robbery
Image: Esa Alexander
A group of teenagers are under arrest for allegedly luring people wanting to sell household goods into a trap to rob them.
The teenagers laid the bait on Facebook Marketplace, said Western Cape police. Spokesperson Ndakhe Gwala said the Nyanga crime-prevention unit bust the suspects, six teens aged between 15 and 17, on Wednesday.
“The victim was delivering a system, ordered on Facebook Marketplace, in Brown’s Farm, when he was [accosted] by six males who stoned the vehicle in an attempt to rob him.
“Police officers witnessed the ordeal and arrested the suspects and confiscated their cellular telephones.
“The suspects had lured the victim to the location under the guise of being potential customers.”
Gwala said 15 more conversations with possible victims were found on the suspects' cellphones.
TimesLIVE
Limpopo police arrest estranged husband for 'hiring hitmen to kill his wife'
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos