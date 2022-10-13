×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Teenagers arrested for Facebook Marketplace scam, attempted robbery

By TimesLIVE - 13 October 2022 - 16:00
Police have arrested six teenagers they say attempted to rob a man selling an item on Facebook Marketplace. File photo.
Police have arrested six teenagers they say attempted to rob a man selling an item on Facebook Marketplace. File photo.
Image: Esa Alexander

A group of teenagers are under arrest for allegedly luring people wanting to sell household goods into a trap to rob them.

The teenagers laid the bait on Facebook Marketplace, said Western Cape police. Spokesperson Ndakhe Gwala said the Nyanga crime-prevention unit bust the suspects, six teens aged between 15 and 17, on Wednesday.

“The victim was delivering a system, ordered on Facebook Marketplace, in Brown’s Farm, when he was [accosted] by six males who stoned the vehicle in an attempt to rob him.

“Police officers witnessed the ordeal and arrested the suspects and confiscated their cellular telephones.

“The suspects had lured the victim to the location under the guise of being potential customers.”

Gwala said 15 more conversations with possible victims were found on the suspects' cellphones.

TimesLIVE

Limpopo police arrest estranged husband for 'hiring hitmen to kill his wife'

Almost four months after the murder of Sbongile Ditsela in a staged house robbery, police have arrested her estranged husband for allegedly hiring ...
News
8 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Magistrate murder accused abandons bid for bail
The Impaq Online School, Grade 4 – 12