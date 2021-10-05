Feather nominees blown away by award nominations

The late Vinolia “V-Mash” Mashego’s son Oratile leads the nomination pack for the 13th annual Feather Awards that honour the LGBTIQ+ community.

The openly gay entertainer, renowned by his sobriquet Coachella Randy, is nodded for social media personality of the year alongside The Funny Chef and Tumi Powerhouse.

Oratile attended the star-studded nomination party on Tuesday morning at the Market Theatre in Johannesburg joined by Penny Lebyane, Leroy Marc, Lady Du, Ayanda Ncwane and Johanna Mukoki.

Another celebrity offspring in attendance was the late Eddie Zondi’s daughter and YFM presenter Lula Odiba.

“I’m so happy, I didn’t expect this nomination at all. I’m so honoured that people see what I do,” Oratile told Sowetan.

“If my mom was here to witness my first ever nomination, she would pick me up, run around with me and kiss me endlessly. She would be proud of me. I’m hoping to follow in her footsteps and take it to a new level. I have to pick up where she left things.”