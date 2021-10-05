Feather nominees blown away by award nominations
The late Vinolia “V-Mash” Mashego’s son Oratile leads the nomination pack for the 13th annual Feather Awards that honour the LGBTIQ+ community.
The openly gay entertainer, renowned by his sobriquet Coachella Randy, is nodded for social media personality of the year alongside The Funny Chef and Tumi Powerhouse.
Oratile attended the star-studded nomination party on Tuesday morning at the Market Theatre in Johannesburg joined by Penny Lebyane, Leroy Marc, Lady Du, Ayanda Ncwane and Johanna Mukoki.
Another celebrity offspring in attendance was the late Eddie Zondi’s daughter and YFM presenter Lula Odiba.
“I’m so happy, I didn’t expect this nomination at all. I’m so honoured that people see what I do,” Oratile told Sowetan.
“If my mom was here to witness my first ever nomination, she would pick me up, run around with me and kiss me endlessly. She would be proud of me. I’m hoping to follow in her footsteps and take it to a new level. I have to pick up where she left things.”
Siya Khumalo, Wiseman Zitha and Rich Mnisi are nominated for hunk of the year. Mnisi will also duke it out for best styled individual against former Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi and Marc.
Miss SA Shudufhadzo Musida is shortlisted for hot chick of the year with Amapiano sensation Kamo Mphela and Blood & Water actor Ama Qamata.
Mukoki, Ncwane and Amanda Dambuza will compete for diva extraordinaire of the year. Mukoki is also nodded for socialite of the year with Lelo What’s Good and Bobby Blanco.
“I respected this initiative always, as early as the beginning of my career as a gospel singer,” said Ncwane.
“As a child of God it’s important that we are all seen as part of the movement, because we are all children of God. I’m one Christian that advocates for love and this community stands for love.”
Mukoki added: “Darling I feel absolutely fabulous. These are my people and I’m more than happy to be here. We are all together. On the day of the awards I will be light as a feather – just blown away by the wind. Watch the space and expect a train in my dress.”
Musician Lady Du and soccer player Phuti “Minaj” Lekoloane are also two-time nominees. Lady Du is recognised for fag hag of the year with Zoe Modiga and Nokuthula Mavuso. For musician of the year she will compete with Makhadzi and Langa Mavuso.
Lekoloane is nodded for role model of the year with Thebe Magugu and Roché Kester. He will hold it down for sports personality of the year, alongside Palesa Manaleng and Protea Pumas.
Cutest couple nominees are Musa Mthombeni and Liesl Laurie; Sylvester Chauke and Tumelo Mmusi as well as Letoya Makhene and Lebo Keswa,
Drama queen of the year put under the spotlight reality TV star Nonku Williams and her mom, Thabo Smol from Black Motion as well as Khanyi Mbau.
Lebyane, Lumko Johnson and Zizo Tshwete will host the awards on November 11.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.