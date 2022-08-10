The reality show follows their hard-partying lifestyles while trying to crack it in showbiz as content creators and navigating their sexuality and identity.
“Growing up I’d always pretend that there were cameras following me, that was quite fun for me. Little did I know that that would be my reality as an adult,” Randy recalls.
“When I saw the cameras in real life, I said to myself: ‘this is me, a young boy from Mamelodi is being followed by cameras. I’ve made it, I’m living my dream of being a reality star'.
“I was the first one to meet Orapeleng from us three. For him this is not business, he genuinely believes in us and the respective dreams we have in the entertainment industry and content creation world. He’s truly amazing.”
Their passion for content creation on social media is what brought them together. Their dance videos, creating vibes in the Joburg nightlife and even sharing the stage with amapiano sensation Kamo Mphela has quickly turned them into viral stars on Instagram, TikTok and YouTube.
“We didn’t plan this trio, it just happened. Randy and I decided to finally meet in person since we knew each other online. He later introduced me to Kagiso. I was fascinated by Kagiso’s confidence and how proud he is to be queer," says Kamo.
“At the time, I wasn’t open with who I was… but being in Randy and Kagiso’s company helped me to live true to who I am and not be scared about what people will say. Overcoming that fear of coming out has been one of my achievements thus far."
Birth of Stars trio aims to show queer youth to live boldly
'Queer representation is very important'
Image: Supplied.
Coachella Randy, the son of late TV personality Vinolia Mashego, Kamo WW and Kagiso Mogola are unapologetically showing the world how it's like to be proudly queer in 2022 through the lens of Gen Z young adults.
The flamboyant and fabulous trio are headlining a cutting-edge new reality show Birth of Stars that has taken the internet by storm.
The YouTube series is produced by openly gay fashion designer Orapeleng Modutle, who has dressed A-listers Bonang Matheba, Boity Thulo, Thuli Phongolo and last year even custom made some of the clothing for the Sowetan 40 x Netflix campaign.
Image: Supplied.
Image: Supplied,
Developing a thick skin is something Mogola firmly believes in.
He grew up in Soshanguve and although he didn’t necessarily experience direct homophobia when he first came out, he admits being under the spotlight comes with a lot of pressure.
“There will always be people trying to weigh you down, for obvious reasons, but their hate fuels my confidence and how bold I am about being me,” Mogola says.
Through their common interests of creating videos as well as make-up and fashionable looks, their bond and friendship quickly formed.
“We aren’t necessarily a group. We have our own lives and other friends. We also have different goals and ambitions. The aim here is to show the younger generation that it’s not wrong to be who you want to be because queer representation is very important," Mogola says.
“Yes, I wear a wig, I put on make-up and I slay… that doesn’t make me less of a man. I still am. Also, who said foundation, lipstick or a dress is meant for just women?"
While they admit that there is still a long way to go in terms of tolerance in SA, their aim is to continue to push boundaries and the reality show is just the beginning. They will not rest until they have an international footprint.
Image: Supplied.
