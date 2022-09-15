Mphela further described the former child star as a cheerleader for others in the industry and wanted everyone to win.
Lumko "Johnson" Leqela remembered for being multitalented
LGBTQIA+ activist Kotlolo pays tribute to Feather Awards colleague
Image: Instagram
LGBTQIA+ activist and Feather Awards founder Thami Kotlolo will remember his close friend Lumko "Johnson" Leqela as a multitalented artist.
The former YoTV presenter, actor and radio personality died on Wednesday at the age of 32 following a short hospitalisation. Leqela used the pronouns they/them.
Speaking to Sowetan on Thursday morning, Kotlolo said Leqela's death was a colossal loss to the SA creative industry.
“We have lost an incredible multi-talent human which is Lumko. To say I am broken is an understatement,” Kotlolo said.
“I met Lumko years ago through an introduction made by Akhumzi [Jezile] who’s also late. I shared so many wonderful times with them. I think I even played an elderly role to them, to some degree I believe I was somewhat a mentor to them. Our friendship was nurtured on being able to build and nurture each other."
Kotlolo also remembered Leqela for their professionalism, while hosting the Feather Awards a number of times.
“Lumko knew how to jump from a crazy night of partying to sitting down to do serious work on the Feather Awards which they have been a part of for many years," Kotlolo said.
“The DNA of the scripting of the Feathers was drafted by them. They had a vibrant personality because of that brilliant writer and with their loss, it’s truly heartbreaking.”
“I am going to miss everything about Lumko… I can’t single out one thing because we’ve shared so many. I’m going to miss the laughs, the mornings we’d have with our sleepovers, the creative that they were and how they would speak to people and their opinion on everything."
Entertainment commenter and close friend Phil Mphela said he has been numb ever since he learnt of Leqela's death.
“I met Lumko a very long time ago. Our friendship was unique. We’d sit and have discussions, often at times debate…. we rarely agreed on a lot of things but we still remained friends which is what I liked the most about them. Lumko was my best friend," Mphela said.
Mphela further described the former child star as a cheerleader for others in the industry and wanted everyone to win.
“They would cheer you on privately and publicly. They were the kind of person that celebrated other creatives in the industry. Having them in my life taught me that somebody’s success and the journey cannot threaten yours, so celebrate others and their wins, that’s what I would like people to remember about Lumko," Mphela said.
“Lumko was very young and I believe had a lot that they needed to still do on this earth. I’m sure their family is very devastated to lose their child. I am going to miss them and our friendship so much. ”
Leqela was the content producer and regular on-air feature for Lula Odiba’s Y (formerly YFM) show, #TheNightCap.
“I am distraught and shocked, I can’t even put my feelings into words. Lumko was very fun, smart and witty and always had a backhanded comment in handy. Lumko was very professional and dedicated," Odiba said.
“They taught me a lot in the past two years of working with each other. I learnt how to build my self-confidence through their words of affirmation they’d say to me. They were very overprotective over me… their main vision was to make me a star. I am going to miss them so much.
The managing director at Y, Haseena Cassim, said they were devastated by the untimely death of their talent, who they described as “one of the most talented individuals their station has been graced with”.
“Personally, when I needed to test the veracity of an idea or my thinking about a particular matter, they would always be consulted before a final decision,” Cassim said.
“Lumko was a forward-thinking and extremely thorough individual. When Y intended to produce a radio drama series, Lumko was the first person that came to mind. Tequila AF was theirs from start to finish and we are so blessed and proud to have worked alongside this wonderful human.”
The family said in a statement: “This is a gut-wrenching loss to the Leqela family, their loved ones, the LGBTQIA+ community and ultimately to the South African broadcast and television community. Lumko lived a life filled with purpose and authenticity. As we process this shock as a community, let us remember their light in this world.”
