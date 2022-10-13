Musa Keys scores a nomination at coveted MTV Europe Music Awards.

Selema (Po Po) hitmaker Musa Keys has scored a nomination at the coveted MTV Europe Music Awards (Emas).
The self-proclaimed Tsonga Michael Jackson is nominated for Best African Act at the international awards set to take place in Düsseldorf, Germany, on November 14.
The amapiano star will duke it out against Nigerian megastars Tems, Ayra Starr and Burna Boy as well as Tanzanian singer-songwriter Zuchu and Ghanaian musician Black Sherif.
It’s been a big day for Musa Keys as this morning it was also announced that he’s nominated at this year’s Feather Awards for Musician of the Year. He will compete in the category with Msaki and Zakes Bantwini.
“Every year African talents dazzle the world with remarkable ingenuity and vibrant artistry, and this year is no different,” said Monde Twala, senior vice-president and general manager at Paramount Africa.
“We are quite elated to celebrate these talents and the pure genius they produce as well as their grit, determination, incredible ethic and achievements at the 2022 MTV Emas.”
Past nominees in recent years from SA in the category include Focalistic (2021), Kabza De Small and DJ Maphorisa (2020), Nasty C (2019), Prince Kaybee (2019), Shekinah (2018) and Distruction Boyz (2018).
Since the inception of the category in 2005, only three SA act have won it – Freshlyground (2016), LCNVL (2013) and Master KG (2020).
This year, Tems is nodded twice. The 27-year-old Damages hit-maker will also compete for Best New Act alongside Baby Keem, Dove Cameron, Gayle, Seventeen and Steven Sanchez.
British rocker Harry Styles leads the nomination pack with seven nominations including Best Artist, Best Song and Best Video. American superstar Taylor Swift is close second with six nods.
American rapper Nicki Minaj and Spanish singer Rosalía are tied in third, each with five nominations. Adele, Beyoncé, Kendrick Kamar, Doja Cat, Lizzo, Bad Bunny and Lady Gaga also scored nominations.
Image: Supplied.
