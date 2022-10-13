×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Culture

Musa Keys scores a nomination at coveted MTV Europe Music Awards

The amapiano star will duke it out against Nigerian megastars Tems, Ayra Starr and Burna Boy as well as Tanzanian singer-songwriter Zuchu and Ghanaian musician Black Sherif

13 October 2022 - 15:24
Emmanuel Tjiya S Mag Editor-in-chief
Musa Keys scores a nomination at coveted MTV Europe Music Awards.
Musa Keys scores a nomination at coveted MTV Europe Music Awards.
Image: Supplied.

Selema (Po Po) hitmaker Musa Keys has scored a nomination at the coveted MTV Europe Music Awards (Emas).

The self-proclaimed Tsonga Michael Jackson is nominated for Best African Act at the international awards set to take place in Düsseldorf, Germany, on November 14.

The amapiano star will duke it out against Nigerian megastars Tems, Ayra Starr and Burna Boy as well as Tanzanian singer-songwriter Zuchu and Ghanaian musician Black Sherif.

It’s been a big day for Musa Keys as this morning it was also announced that he’s nominated at this year’s Feather Awards for Musician of the Year. He will compete in the category with Msaki and Zakes Bantwini.

“Every year African talents dazzle the world with remarkable ingenuity and vibrant artistry, and this year is no different,” said Monde Twala, senior vice-president and general manager at Paramount Africa.

“We are quite elated to celebrate these talents and the pure genius they produce as well as their grit, determination, incredible ethic and achievements at the 2022 MTV Emas.”

Past nominees in recent years from SA in the category include Focalistic (2021), Kabza De Small and DJ Maphorisa (2020), Nasty C (2019), Prince Kaybee (2019), Shekinah (2018) and Distruction Boyz (2018).

Since the inception of the category in 2005, only three SA act have won it – Freshlyground (2016), LCNVL (2013) and Master KG (2020).

This year, Tems is nodded twice. The 27-year-old Damages hit-maker will also compete for Best New Act alongside Baby Keem, Dove Cameron, Gayle, Seventeen and Steven Sanchez.

British rocker Harry Styles leads the nomination pack with seven nominations including Best Artist, Best Song and Best Video. American superstar Taylor Swift is close second with six nods.

American rapper Nicki Minaj and Spanish singer Rosalía are tied in third, each with five nominations. Adele, Beyoncé, Kendrick Kamar, Doja Cat, Lizzo, Bad Bunny and Lady Gaga also scored nominations.

Musa Keys: From church keyboard to amapiano hitmaker

He knew from the age of 13 music was his calling.
S Mag
5 months ago

Canadian R&B star praises amapiano musicians

Lonely Boy wants to work with Kabza, Musa Keys.
S Mag
9 months ago

Sarkodie still top of his game

Ghanaian rapper's sound transcends borders.
S Mag
4 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Magistrate murder accused abandons bid for bail
The Impaq Online School, Grade 4 – 12