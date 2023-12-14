Our stars give us a peek into how they’ll celebrate Xmas

Ntobeko Sishi: Yoh! Christmas
What does the tag-line “It’s a Full House” mean to you?
Full house reminds me of family, my upbringing, it’s a joyful occasion where everyone is home. We are all dressed in our grand attire that we have been planning for weeks. I’m from Durban, so usually it’s white; the kids are running around the yard abomalume nomakhulu (uncles and aunts) are catching up with old friends.
What was it like working on Yoh! Christmas?
I was encouraged to get out of my bubble, mainly because for the past few years I’ve been playing serious characters who wear their traumas on their sleeves. In this one, I play a character named Matheo, one of the love interests of the main character Thando (Katlego Lebogang). He teaches her to find herself before finding love.
Any awkward Christmas memory you experienced because of this character?
A year or two ago there was a long line of people outside our house wanting to take photos with me. Then a Quantum arrived from kwa-D (we stay kwa-F in KwaMashu) with more people who wanted to take photos. I remember I didn’t want to do it because it was my time to enjoy with the family, but my aunt was like, “Haaibo! Shoota wena (take the pictures)”.
Any unlikely Christmas ritual?
That hour or two where they [family] lets you rest before you must wash the dishes, that’s Christmas for me.
Dineo Langa: Unseen
What does the tag-line “It’s a Full House” mean to you?
It’s the sound of people talking, laughing, glasses clinking and having a good time. It’s a vibe and energy at that space in that point in time.
Christmas time in your family, what are you known for?
I make amazing gammon and great desserts. I’m also the person who would come in with a bunch of casseroles come Christmas and if you ask me nicely, I can put together a nice playlist.
A new tradition you are introducing this Christmas?
We want to make this Christmas special for our dogs Solo and Pepper. My husband (musician Solo) and I have decided that the tree is going up and we want to get them little tree ornaments with their names on it. Come Christmas, I believe that they should also feel the Christmas spirit and know that they are loved and appreciated.
What is the one tradition that should live on?
Diaparo tsa Christmas (Christmas clothing) is a big thing for me. I would want an A-line off-shoulder red dress with a black cute small bow just by my bust area. I would sleek my hair back and get a statement earring and a cute mule.
What a glorious year and we are ending it with a bang.
To close the year, SMag, together with our friends at Netflix, have collaborated on a special holidays digital cover featuring three stars from their local shows – Sdumo Mtshali, Dineo Langa and Ntobeko Sishi. The trio feature in the global streaming service’s astronomical summer campaign “It’s a Full House”, celebrating the local creative industry. Below they spill the beans on how they are celebrating the festive season:
Sdumo Mtshali: i-Number Number: Jozi Gold
What does the tag-line “It’s a Full House” mean to you?
It’s my first time since being in the profession where so many talents have been combined; from directors, writers and actors ... all in one space. We often hear of each other but seldom get the chance to be together in one place. It’s an industry family gathering.
In your family what role do you play during the festive season?
I’m the cool malume (uncle) who is sometimes entrusted with the gifts but is always going out somewhere.
What family tradition do you look forward to every festive?
The gathering of family and selecting which family will host Christmas at their house. The last one was at my house, and this year will be somewhere else. Presents are not much our thing, but as the new generation, that tradition has slowly crept in for the younger ones.
What is your favourite Christmas memory?
We were living in Lamontville in Durban and my late brother was still alive. During Christmas, as children, we would go around our neighbourhood and enjoy selections of different Christmas lunches from our friend’s homes. My mother would force me and my older brother to dress alike, so people would think we were twins, even though I’m a twin with my sister. All I remember was wearing our new Christmas clothes and being full. I miss those times.
