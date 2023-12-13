“Let’s talk about sex, baby!” sang US rap group Salt-N-Pepa in the 1990s. More recently, Showmax reality show This Body Works for Me’s unflinching depiction of the local adult-entertainment industry has kept viewers glued to their screens for two seasons.

Sex tends to be a taboo topic, but what does it look like in this digital era of subscribers, thirst traps, and hashtags?

Enter OnlyFans, the subscription service that allows users to monetise adult-entertainment content. But sex work (buying and selling) is illegal in South Africa, so what do OnlyFans’ multiple features mean for local content creators?

“The adult sex industry in South Africa is very varied and made up of many different forms of work and industries, such as strip clubs, Adult World-type stores, and films. All of these industries are completely legal,” explains attorney Charlene May from the Women’s Legal Centre.

“It’s buying and paying for sexual intercourse that is the criminal offence, along with living off the proceeds of prostitution. Many of our municipal by-laws also have solicitation as an offence, but it is completely legal for a woman — whether she identifies as a sex worker or not — to post erotic/pornographic images of herself on an online platform such as OnlyFans.”

Her OnlyFans

“OnlyFans is not a part-time job — you need to be highly invested,” says adult content creator Terry Treasure as she sits down with SMag for an intimate dive into her life on the platform. “Don’t come into OnlyFans thinking it is a get-rich-quick scheme — you need to hone your niche and decide what content you would like to post. Brand yourself, market yourself, and do all the right work to get your name out there, as with any other business.”

The tatted bombshell, who was first introduced to the masses on Big Brother Mzansi, started her journey on OnlyFans just before the Covid-19 pandemic. She specialises in “solo content” and recently booked a gig as talent and a consultant on 1Magic drama series Ayeye: Stripped.

“I am a qualified make-up artist, so I was working on music videos, digital ads, and brand work, but I needed to find another stream of income because of Covid,” she explains. “I was already doing modelling work and posting on my socials, so I thought, ‘What’s the point of posting bikini pics for free on Instagram when I can make a bag out of it?’”

The platform, which allows creators to post just about anything, is driven by how much you post, how much you get tipped, how many subscribers you have, and how much content you sell from your profile.