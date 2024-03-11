The party has been in decline since the 2009 elections. It received 57.5% voter support at the 2019 elections. A further decline is expected in this year’s elections, but not according to Malatji, who believes his party will get “100%” voter support.
He said he told Ramaphosa the youth league was “not peaceful”.
Young people’s social and economic challenges, such as unemployment, must be resolved after the elections, he said. If Ramaphosa and Mbalula don’t address their grievances they will be pushed aside, he warned.
“If the SG and president of the ANC don’t deliver on our demands we will remove them and install ourselves and lead the country.”
He wants the old, lazy and criminal people out of parliament.
TimesLIVE
LISTEN | Malatji predicts ANC clean sweep at elections; plans to 'overthrow' Ramaphosa if he fails youth
Image: ANCYL media/Twitter
ANC Youth League leader Collen Malatji says the ANC will win 100% of the vote in the May 29 national and provincial elections, adding if President Cyril Ramaphosa fails to deliver on promises the youth league will “overthrow him and [ANC secretary-general Fikile] Mbalula” because they are “not cowards”.
Listen to Malatji's fiery views:
The party has been in decline since the 2009 elections. It received 57.5% voter support at the 2019 elections. A further decline is expected in this year’s elections, but not according to Malatji, who believes his party will get “100%” voter support.
He said he told Ramaphosa the youth league was “not peaceful”.
Young people’s social and economic challenges, such as unemployment, must be resolved after the elections, he said. If Ramaphosa and Mbalula don’t address their grievances they will be pushed aside, he warned.
“If the SG and president of the ANC don’t deliver on our demands we will remove them and install ourselves and lead the country.”
He wants the old, lazy and criminal people out of parliament.
TimesLIVE
‘No state capture accused has been let off the hook’: Mbalula on ANC candidates list
ANC eThekwini regional secretary out on bail after arrest
SOWETAN | Ball is in your court, voters
GCINA MTENGWANE | SA needs a party with clear policy direction, that can make informed decision amid challenges
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos