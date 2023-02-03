Future looks luminous for rising KMat

Under the mentorship of amapiano musician Felo Le Tee, KMat is swiftly becoming an upcoming DJ with a luminous future.
Born Koketso Mathabathe, KMat is one of the noticeable fresh faces in the music scene.
In the past two years, she has been learning the ropes of the music industry through guidance from Felo Le Tee, real name Tsholofelo Mokhine, who has also been instrumental in kick starting her career behind the decks.
Despite being Dipatje Tsa Felo hitmaker's protégé, the 24-year-old DJ from Soshanguve, north of Pretoria, is synonymously known for her versatility on the decks and compassion for her craft.
She recently released her EP titled Luminous Flame which boasts her lead single Themba Lam.
Who is KMat?
I am a young and vibrant girl who grew up in a music background. My grandparents used to be a part of a choir and whenever they’d go practice, I would always join them. I then eventually got into the church youth choir. I was also in a choir group in primary, all the way to high school.
I ended up being a choir conductor. While I was a conductor I realised that people liked my song selection and the way I would arrange the songs, I then had an epiphany that I should be more than just a choir conductor after high school in 2017 – that’s when I decided to be a DJ.
Why did you choose to be behind the decks instead of the microphone, singing?
I am a very shy person... it’s going to take a while to sing in front of people, it’s not going to be something that I would do now. However, I do plan to sing vocals on my next project though.
What genre do you play?
When I first started I used to play deep house and old-school house. I still play old-school house and I have added amapiano and afro-tech.
Who do you look up to in the industry?
DJ Zinhle and DBN Gogo. I would like to one day collaborate with them one day and probably have Njelic and Focalistic on the vocals.
What are your hopes and dreams?
I want to grow my footprint internationally. I want to be known as one of the best in the music industry much like how DJ Zinhle is. She has been relevant for so many years and she’s still gigging almost everywhere. I want to be the same as her, to be able to create a sustainable brand in the industry. Even after 10 years, I want to see myself being booked almost everywhere.
What are your future goals?
To become a businesswoman. I plan to use the money that I get from deejaying to fund the many business ideas that I have.
