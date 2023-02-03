Cosatu joins calls to scrap VAT from chicken
Move to assist hard-pressed consumers hit hard by rising food prices
Cosatu has joined growing calls for government to zero-rate chicken products, saying this will cushion the poor.
If government heeds thecall to remove VAT from chicken on the shelves, consumers will pay 15% less for this product...
