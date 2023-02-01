Embattled musician Sjava is back with his first full-length album in five years, Isibuko, an introspective 18-track record that is undoubtedly his most personal work yet.
Real name Jabulani Hadebe, he reflects on the trials and tribulations he endured in recent years.
Why title your album Isibuko?
Most of the songs are self-reflection. I wanted the album to be more like a mirror when someone listens to it… I want the album to talk to them on a more personal level, this is why I have different songs because I feel like they tackle different aspects of a person’s life.
When you look in the mirror, what do you see?
A hero. With this mindset I can tackle any issue or challenge that I face, also, being a hero doesn’t mean one is perfect. A hero is someone who goes through things and overcomes them and he keeps on trying again and again. It’s all about survival and possessing the ability to proceed and carry on no matter what.
In 2019, you faced rape allegations from your ex-girlfriend Lady Zamar. In 2020, the case was declined for prosecution by the NPA citing it "believed the facts or evidence do not support a successful prosecution”. How did that affect you?
I was fine but my family wasn’t. They took those allegations the hardest because they were looking at the whole situation in a different way. However, for me, the person going through it, I wasn’t really as affected.
Sjava sees hero in the mirror
Musician reflects on career and spirituality in new hit album Isibuko
Image: Supplied.
Embattled musician Sjava is back with his first full-length album in five years, Isibuko, an introspective 18-track record that is undoubtedly his most personal work yet.
Real name Jabulani Hadebe, he reflects on the trials and tribulations he endured in recent years.
Why title your album Isibuko?
Most of the songs are self-reflection. I wanted the album to be more like a mirror when someone listens to it… I want the album to talk to them on a more personal level, this is why I have different songs because I feel like they tackle different aspects of a person’s life.
When you look in the mirror, what do you see?
A hero. With this mindset I can tackle any issue or challenge that I face, also, being a hero doesn’t mean one is perfect. A hero is someone who goes through things and overcomes them and he keeps on trying again and again. It’s all about survival and possessing the ability to proceed and carry on no matter what.
In 2019, you faced rape allegations from your ex-girlfriend Lady Zamar. In 2020, the case was declined for prosecution by the NPA citing it "believed the facts or evidence do not support a successful prosecution”. How did that affect you?
I was fine but my family wasn’t. They took those allegations the hardest because they were looking at the whole situation in a different way. However, for me, the person going through it, I wasn’t really as affected.
What I also remember is that fans used to fight at the time of that ordeal. I used to see fights break out in front of me. Some would say something about me and the others would fight them because of what they had said… it was such a tough time.
How did you handle the court of public opinion?
One thing I need to highlight is people didn’t like me even before those allegations; the hate wasn’t new to me. Even now I still face harsh opinions from people. Some would say “Ah, his music is wack”, while others say “There shouldn’t be any fuss about Sjava” – I always bear it in mind that people will always have an opinion and, to be honest, that doesn’t really faze me.
Even when I was kicked out of the awards (DStv Mzansi Viewers's Choice Awards) in 2020, I never held a grudge against anyone… and then after they called me back to come to participate in the awards, I did. That’s just how I am, I never get angry at people, and I’m easily forgiving. If I let them get to me, I’d be dead by now.
What’s your next move?
To keep doing what I do until I feel like I’m done and ready to hang up the microphone.
Who is who of local rap to star in Love & Hip Hop
Big Brother's Themba Broly debunks myths about tattoos in reality show
Early Big Brother evictees look on the brighter side
Scotch whisky launch given an African twist
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos