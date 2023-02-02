×

Culture

K.O’s hit song Sete tops streaming charts

Risa hails SA music's resilience

02 February 2023 - 15:17
Masego Seemela Online journalist
Hip hop muso K.O.
Image: Gallo Images

With over 14-million streams across Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube Music and Deezer, Sete by K.O featuring Young Stunna and Blxckie is the number one song of 2022.

According to the Recording Industry of SA (Risa), Sete sits at number one, while Burna Boy’s Last Last comes second on the Official SA Charts list of SA’s most streamed songs of 2022.  

“Sete is the biggest South African streamed song of 2022 on Spotify and holds the longest record at the number one spot on Radio Monitor for 19 consecutive weeks along with more stats. With this, I am truly humbled and inspired by the success of the song because it was a sound that I was only trying to explore.

“It is the most certified song of my career numbers-wise,” says K.O.

Ye x4 hit-maker Blxckie added that excellence was part of his game plan in the music industry and maintaining relevance was his main goal. 

“For a long time, we were doing these numbers on digital platforms, so it’s nothing new being at the top of it all. It’s dope to see the transfer and it’s dope to know I’m doing the right thing,” said Blxckie.  

“To me, this success means there’s much more to do because I’ve noticed that as I go up, the pool of competition changes... so, I can’t rest, I can’t stop.”  

Master KG and Wanitwa Mos’s Dali Nguwe featuring Nkosazana Daughter claims the number three spot while Paris by Q-Mark and TpZee featuring Afriikan Papi sits at number four.

Completing the top five is Sengizilwe by Mas Musiq featuring Aymos and Young Stunna.

Music star Master KG.
Image: Supplied

The most streamed international song at number six is Chris Brown’s Under the Influence followed by Bad Habits by Ed Sheeran and Heat Waves by Glass Animals at number eight.

Kabza DeSmall and DJ Maphorisa’s Asibe Happy featuring Ami Faku finalises the top 10 list.

“South Africans have spoken. The numbers don’t lie. We send a huge congratulations to the artists who earned a spot in this prestigious list of who’s who of the year 2022,” said RiSA CEO Nhlanhla Sibisi. “This is the most comprehensive aggregation of music streamed in SA from four major platforms and it provides a clear picture of the tastes of music lovers.

“Looking at this list one draws great satisfaction that our local music remains resilient and competitive against international acts. Here’s to an even better 2023.”

Here’s a list of the top 20 most streamed songs:

  1. Sete – K.O
  2. Last Last – Burna Boy
  3. Dali Nguwe – Wanitwa Mos and Master KG featuring Nkosazana Daughter, Basetsana and Obeey Amor
  4. Paris – Q-Mark and TpZee featuring Afriikan Papi
  5. Sengizilwe – Mas Musiq featuring Aymos and Young Stunna
  6. Under The Influence – Chris Brown
  7. Bad Habits – Ed Sheeran
  8. Heat Waves – Glass Animals
  9. Sofa Silahlane – Wanitwa Mos, Master KG and Lowsheen featuring Nkosazana Daughter
  10. Asibe Happy – Kabza DeSmall and DJ Maphorisa featuring Ami Faku
  11. Phakade Lami – Nomfundo Moh
  12. As It Was – Harry Styles
  13. Shivers – Ed Sheeran
  14. Ngixolele – Busta 929 featuring Boohle
  15. Cold Heart – Elton John and Dua Lipa
  16. Where Are You Now – Lost Frequencies and Calum Scott
  17. Wait for You – Future featuring Drake and Tems
  18. Calm Down – Rema
  19. Tanzania – Uncle Waffles and Tony Duardo featuring Sino Msolo and Boi Bizza
  20. Selema Po Po – Musa Keys and Loui.

seemelam@arena.africa

