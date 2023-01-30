×

Culture

Who is who of local rap to star in Love & Hip Hop

SA's format of reality show to debut on Feb 27

30 January 2023 - 19:22
Emmanuel Tjiya S Mag Editor-in-chief
Fifi Cooper
Image: Supplied

Da L.E.S, Gigi Lamayne, Fifi Cooper and Shane Eagle will headline the first season of the local version of popular international format Love & Hip Hop SA.

They will be joined by fellow rappers Yanga Chief and DJ Speedsta complete the cast of the 13-part reality show set to debut on February 27 on MTV Africa.

First introduced in 2011 the American version following the lives of hip hop musicians as they navigated both personal struggles and professional goals has boasted the profiles of cast members including Cardi B, Remy Ma, Soulja Boy, Waka Flocka Flame, Ray J, Keyshia Cole, Safaree and K. Michelle.

Da Les
Image: Supplied

“There’s a lot to look forward to. A highlight for me was confronting the Gigi Lamayne versus Fifi Cooper situation that has been looming for the longest time within South African Hip Hop when it comes to female rappers,” Lamayne said.

“Apart from that, I have been a staunch follower of the franchise for the longest time, and I always imagined myself to be on the show, so I am very excited for this experience”.

Relatively fresh-faced talent in local hip hop Money Badoo as well as J Molley, who will feature alongside his girlfriend Elana, will also be featured on the local version.

“The current state of South African Hip hop is beautiful, and this platform will really allow me to share my knowledge on the industry,” said Da L.E.S.

“We have a very rich African Hip hop culture and I am looking forward to offering my space and showing the trials and tribulations I've been through in the industry. Love & Hip Hop SA is the best place to do it.”

Gigi Lamayne
Image: Supplied

One of the most exciting aspects of the show is that Eagle will offer a closer glimpse into his 12-year relationship with artist and model Nicole “Nikki” Swartz.

“This is the most exciting front-row seat to the real lives of some of South Africa’s most talented hip hop stars making both local and international headlines. We are proud and excited to bring this global format to Africa,” said senior vice-president and general manager at Paramount Africa and lead BET International, Monde Twala.

“The Mzansi version of the popular Love & Hip Hop franchise will have viewers on the edge of their seats, and importantly become yet another Paramount Africa platform to export our talent internationally.”

Yanga Chief
Image: Supplied
Speedsta
Image: Supplied
Shane Eagle and Nikki
Image: Supplied
Money Badoo
Image: Supplied
J Molley
Image: Supplied

