×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Culture

Early Big Brother evictees look on the brighter side

Sandra and Traw hope to pursue their dreams now that they've left the competition

30 January 2023 - 17:22
Masego Seemela Online journalist
Big Brother evictee Sandra.
Big Brother evictee Sandra.
Image: Supplied

Ousted Big Brother Titans contestant Sandra from Lagos, Nigeria, said she knew she had been burnt toast the minute it was announced that she would be paired with SA-born Theo Traw going into the first elimination round of the competition.

Aspirant musician Theo Traw (also known as Santheo) told Sowetan S Mag that he was left shocked by his early eviction and admitted that he hadn’t seen Sunday night’s elimination coming.

The 29-year-old and Sandra were the first pair to receive the chop from this season, with Jay and Olivia (Juiovla), Justin and Yvonne (Juvone) as well as Yemi Cregx & Nelisa (Yelisa) surviving eviction.

"The moment I was paired with Theo, I felt it in my gut that I was going to get evicted. I already knew that I was going to be put up for eviction and that’s when I did not know about the pairs… personally, I thought I was strong and I still think I’m strong. I know it’s a game but the eviction got to be a little bit,” Sandra said. 

Theo Traw added: “I am feeling disappointed because I don’t know what went wrong or what was happening on the outside. I had so many expectations coming on the show late and leaving early is not anything anyone wants but on a personal level I’ve taken so much from this experience. I won’t lie, I just wish I stayed longer before I could leave but I guess things happened the way they did.”

The hip hop and R&B artist said his memorable moment was the "Naija night" on Saturday when all the housemates were dressed up in Nigerian-inspired attire. 

"On that night we got to know more about each other and reintroduce ourselves. I will miss Marvin the most – he understood me and the goals I’ve set for myself. He was a good cheerleader who kept telling me never to give up on my dreams if I, unfortunately, do make it out of the house,” Theo Traw said.

Aspiring artist and big brother evictee Theo Traw
Aspiring artist and big brother evictee Theo Traw
Image: Supplied.

 

Sandra said she would miss the Saturday night parties and engaging with her housemates, particularly Blue Aiva.

“I became proud of myself after accomplishing all the tasks we were given by Big Brother, they were tough but very interesting. Although I competed for just two weeks, I hope viewers were able to see and know me better," Sandra said.

Theo Traw from Waldrift, in the Vaal, said the main reason he joined the competition was to make a name for himself in the music industry.

“Since 2013, I haven’t really had the breakout I was looking for in terms of my music career. Now, that I am out, I don’t know what’s to come or what’s going to happen,” he said.

“The plan is to focus on music and probably present and do some modelling for brands… I will use every opportunity I get to advance my chances in the industry.”

Sandra’s future goals are to break into the international reality TV space and host red carpets.

“I am also trying to expand my brand as a vixen for music artists,”  Sandra said.   

Big Brother's Themba Broly debunks myths about tattoos in reality show

Former Big Brother Mzansi Themba Broly aims to debunk myths about face and body tattoos with his new Mzansi Magic reality show Themba: My Inked World.
S Mag
4 days ago

Gomora actor ‘Teddy’ spreads his wings into the music scene

Gomora actor Sicelo Buthelezi, also renowned for his MC moniker Seekay, is starting the year on a high – madly in love and releasing new music under ...
S Mag
5 days ago

Big Brother Titans will help connect SA and Nigeria – Lawrence Maleka

Big Brother is watching, not you, but 20 new contestants from SA and Nigeria with a chance for the last housemate left standing to win $100,000 (over ...
S Mag
2 weeks ago

Charming Zolisa Xaluva counts his blessings as acting career flourishes

You may remember him as Melusi Dlamini on Gomora or Diamond Mabuza on The Queen, but Zolisa Xaluva plans to leave you at the edge of your seat with ...
S Mag
2 weeks ago

New housemates bombshell in Big Brother Titans’ first week

The biggest Big Brother Titans twist, and perhaps upset for contestants, in the first week was the unexpected addition of four new housemates.
S Mag
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Afriforum release video of businessman assaulting woman and child
Thousands march in CT against load-shedding