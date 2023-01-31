“These nominations resonate with all of Africa, and we’re glad to see so much African talent being recognised for all the hard work they put into the global entertainment industry. This is just the start.”
TV presenter Lerai Radikotse will travel to Los Angeles to host the official 2023 KCA Nickelodeon Africa Special. Stars including Adele, Lady Gaga, Lizzo, Rihanna, Drake, Dwayne Johnson, Tracee Ellis Ross, Letitia Wright, Kevin Hart, Keke Palmer and Taraji P. Henson are nominated this year.
“Lerai has been making waves since she became the first African host on NickMusic, it is incredible to see her soaring to even greater heights as the host of the Africa leg of the Kid’s Choice Awards on NickToons," said Georginah Machiridza, executive head content strategy at MultiChoice.
"As a platform partner to NickToons, MultiChoice is proud to be associated with a brand that nurtures and recognises talent, especially that of young artists on the African continent.”
Two child stars, Banyana nominated for Nickelodeon awards
Alakhe Mdoda and DJ Arch Jnr to host SA flag in LA
Image: Supplied.
Anele Mdoda’s son Alakhe, SA’s Got Talent winner DJ Arch Jnr and Banyana Banyana have been nodded for the 2023 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards (KCAs).
The awards, taking place in Los Angeles on March 8, will see Alakhe and DJ Arch Jnr compete for Favourite African Kidfluencers, which was won by actor and presenter Ntando Duma's daughter Sbahle Mzizi last year.
In the same category are Lethukuthula Bhengu, Rethabile Mokgatla, Siba Bogopa as well as Olianna and Olivia.
Trevor Noah, Thuso Mbedu, Wizkid, Sadio Mané, Banyana Banyana and Lupita Nyong’o are nominated for Favourite African Star. Makhadzi scooped the award last year.
“The evolution of the African creative industry is being felt across all spheres of global entertainment,” said Dillon Khan, vice-president of Paramount Africa for Comedy Central Africa, Nickelodeon & Creative Services.
Image: Emma McIntyre
