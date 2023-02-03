YouTubers Mihlali Ndamase and Lasizwe Dambuza as well as TV presenter Pamela Mtanga are some of the stars documented on the show.
The show depicts how Gen Y and Z are monetising the use of social media from innovative digital ideas to curated content.
“When we first filmed season one three years ago, people like Kamohelo “Kamo WW' Pule from Birth of Stars were not as known because TikTok wasn’t a thing then but what we’ve noticed in recent years is that video content is the way to go,” says McCollet.
“You may think that taking a picture is enough but no, you can take it further by creating reels and monetising them. What I’ve realised is that Gen Z is not here to play – they treat their social media platforms like their second CV,” says the model.
McCollet explains that with the evolution of the social media era, he has seen public figures such as Ndamase and Thickleeyonce establish strong bonds with brands through partnerships before it was popular.
“In the first season, Mihlali and Thickleeyonce used to encourage their fans on the importance of creating solid relationships even if you weren’t getting paid," said McCollet.
"They would accept products from brands who don’t have a budget just to create those bonds… in you saying ‘yes’ to the brand, you are allowing them to see the influence you have so that in future they will choose you to collaborate with.
“Now in the second season, we will see how making money through social media has evolved and how one can get with the times and make some money.”
Sean McCollet on how he wormed up his way into producing
Presenter highlights how influencers make money on Instapreneurs
Model and TV presenter Sean McCollet has worked his way up to being a producer – not bad for someone who started by managing the likes of Boity Thulo and Khanya Mkangisa.
McCollet first stepped into the entertainment industry in 2014, he then found his way into modelling after being convinced by photographer and body positivity influencer Lesego "Thickleeyonce" Legobane.
The 29-year-old ended up being a regular on the runway for many David Tlale shows.
But along the way McCollet discovered a burning desire for television production.
“I used to do PR for a show on SABC 1 called Future Leaders. When I was working on the show, I asked the team if I could join the production team for free, I told them that they didn’t need to pay me. I then grew a keen interest in how young South Africans earn money online,” he shares.
“I then became the producer and host of SABC 1’s docu-reality show Instapreneurs. Hosting such a show is eye-opening because we get to see how all these influencers and celebrities make their money on social media. We get an insight on their day-to-day live on camera of how they secure campaigns to creating content.
“It’s really such an amazing front-row seat at exploring and witnessing how all these celebrities and influencers that people are obsessed with make their money. I think I’ve been so privileged because I get to take those lessons and apply them to my social media platforms.”
Sjava sees hero in the mirror
