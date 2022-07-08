×

Rosemary Zimu, Tebogo Thobejane lead the cast of Ayeye remake on Mzansi Magic

The first season of the show aired eight years ago with the cast of Thapelo Mokoena, Sthembiso "SK" Khoza, Jessica Nkosi, Warren Masomola and Mpho “Popps" Modikoane

08 July 2022 - 17:24
Masego Seemela Online journalist
Rosemary Zimu is set to play a rich stay-at-home mom who ventures into the adult content-creating world in order to maintain her luxurious lifestyle.
Rosemary Zimu is set to play a rich stay-at-home mom who ventures into the adult content-creating world in order to maintain her luxurious lifestyle.
Image: Supplied.

Rosemary Zimu, joined by vixen and social media star Tebogo Thobejane, will lead the cast of the Ayeye remake as the show undergoes a facelift.

The revamped show will be called Ayeye: Stripped when it returns on August 5 on Mzansi Magic. The first season of the show aired eight years ago with the cast of Thapelo Mokoena, Sthembiso "SK" Khoza, Jessica Nkosi, Warren Masomola and Mpho “Popps" Modikoane.

Radio personality Zama Ngcobo, Big Brother Mzansi season 3’s Luthando "BU" Mthembu, Rhythm City star Kealeboga Masango, Abomama’s actor Pabee Moganedi and Isibaya actor Charles Phasha complete the new cast.

Zimu will portray Zoleka, a 30-year-old woman left on the verge of destitution and forced to find other means to sustain her lavish lifestyle while attempting to keep her son off the street.

Originally airing on 1Magic, the series originally followed three male best friends who attempt to navigate complicated relationships, hardships of friendships and  love lives, testy friendships and their demanding careers.

The new season, that’s set in Johannesburg north’s elite Bryanston area, will narrate a story a rich stay-at-home mom who ventures into the adult content-creating world in order to maintain her luxurious lifestyle after her husband dies and his family takes everything.

“As a channel, we’re adaptable and ahead of the curve, which is why we’re embracing the anthology format for some of our shows. The first season of Ayeye gave viewers plenty to talk about, and this new season is just as topical,” says Shirley Adonisi, director of local entertainment channels at M-Net.  

 “It’s important that we keep up with what’s happening in the world around us and reflect that on screen. It’s also exciting for our DStv Compact subscribers to be among the first to get this show on their screens,” she concludes.

