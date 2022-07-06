Burna Boy, Babyface headline DStv Delicious as the festival returns

DStv Delicious International Food and Music Festival is returning with a bang with Nigerian megastar Burna Boy and American R&B giant Babyface as headliners.

American hip-hop trio Digable Planets and English hip-hop/electronic dance group Stereo MCs are the other international acts on the line-up

Hosting the prestigious two-day festival will be spoken-word poet Lebo Mashile at the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit over the Heritage Day weekend.

Female acts Simphiwe Dana, Zenzi Makeba-Lee and Msaki will stage a Miriam Makeba tribute on the Sunday line-up, celebrating the legacy of Mama Afrika on what could’ve been her 90th birthday.

Burna Boy, alongside local kwaito legends Mdu Masilela, Kabelo Mabalane, Thebe, Arthur Mafokate, Trompies and Dino Bravo, as well as Stereo MCs will kick off the main stage on Saturday, September 24.

Major League DJz will be on the decks on the main stage joined by G-Force, Lerato Kganyago, Lamiez Holworthy, DJ Zinhle and Soul Sista Zane.

Gracing the main stage on Sunday, September 25, will be 12-time Grammy winner Babyface while Digable Planets, consisting of rappers Ishmael “Butterfly” Butler, Mariana “Ladybug Mecca” Vieira and Craig “Doodlebug” Irving, will also join in on the fun.

Oskido, Vinny, Christos, DJ Ganyani and DJ Fresh complete the Sunday line-up.

“We are delighted to bring back the DStv Delicious International Food and Music Festival now that we are through this crippling pandemic,” said the director of the festival Nokuthula Monaheng.

“The festival will be bigger and better than ever before, with amazing culinary and musical talent touching down in Mzansi over the Heritage Day weekend for the greatest festival in Africa.

“Along with a phenomenal line-up, we will be doing everything we can to support local communities through our partnership with Chefs with Compassion. While celebrating the good times, we must also remember our less-fortunate fellow citizens and invite our fans to do the same.”