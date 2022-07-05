'I manifested the role of Bettina'

Kamogelo Molatlhoe is taking up her most exciting role yet as the new Bettina in the second season of hit television series uBettina Wethu – the local adaptation of Ugly Betty.

The budding actor has replaced social media sensation and actor Farieda Metsileng, who left the leading role last year. The 27-year-old has already garnered a strong following as Keamogetswe in Rhythm City and Bontle in The Wife.

“The role of Bettina is actually a role I manifested. It came at a time I missed being on set and acting. To a certain point, I felt misplaced because there weren’t any gigs coming my way. So, when the offer for the role came I was more than elated," says Molatlhoe.

“I have so many memorable moments from being on set but the scenes of her drifting away to dreamland and acting it out are always crazy yet fun for me. I love it."

Molatlhoe, who was born and bred in Dobsonville, Soweto, first made her television debut on SABC 1's youth programme Living Purpose in 2015. She then went on to take up a role on Bona Retsang, which required her to portray a Zulu girl from Newcastle even though she couldn't speak the language fluently.

“Sometimes the performance outstands the language, hence I believe I executed the role to the best of my ability," she adds.