If there is one thing Kgothatso Dithebe is going to do, it's to show up looking fabulous and poised even while the heavily pregnant model is in labour.
Dithebe attended an event by cosmetic giant Pond’s on Friday afternoon held in Parktown, Johannesburg. She informed Sowetan that she has been in the early stages of labour since Thursday afternoon. But she still chose to show up for the launch event, which unveiled her as the new face of the brand.
Dressed in a breezy white set and sky-high heels, she looked the picture of health at the pink affair. “I’m excited but I’m also really nervous,” she said.
Dithebe, known for making Miss SA top 10 in 2019 and 2021, said her contractions started on Thursday while at a beauty shoot.
“I started having contractions yesterday while on set [shooting the Pond’s campaign]. But otherwise I’m okay,” she said.
Although she thought she would be out of the action, she decided to come to the event anyway. “Today I said I might not make it but here I am,” she said.
The expectant-mom-to-be said she hopes her son will grow up to be a man who follows his passion like his mother. “I just hope he is able to follow his own path and not what society wants him to be,” said Dithebe.
Speaking on becoming one of the new faces of Pond’s, Dithebe said she has always wanted to work with a face brand. “I’ve always wanted to work with a face brand, so to work with them is such an honour,” she said.
The event was also attended by Savage Beauty star Rosemary Zimu as well as influencers Masa Diamond and Zol Freckles.
Labour contractions don't stop Kgothatso Dithebe from attending Pond's event in her honour
The expectant-mom-to-be hopes her son will grow up to be a man who follows his passion like his mother
