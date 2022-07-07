Dance fitness classes get people moving to the beat

As fitness trends grow, we realise that there are multiple ways to burn calories and get a “summer body”, with many finding more enjoyable ways to do so.

In the past few years we have seen the rise of dance classes for fitness by industry favourites such as Soweto’s Finest, Nkateko “Takkies” Dinwiddy and Bontle Modiselle.

From the Umlando challenge to Zekethe, the 2000s are a reminder that jaiva has always been part of our culture as South Africans and the black community, making it safe to say that we have always been fit.

“I have been dancing all my life, whenever there was a music video I would record it with a VCR and teach myself, so my mom decided to put me in a dance class at the age of nine,” Dinwiddy says.

“Rocking N Heels started from a place of healing for me and got me to love my body more, take care of myself, drink more water and eat more healthily. It transitioned into the fitness industry.”

The fitness mogul says that the inception of the dance classes in heels, which started in 2013, was inspired by the death of her father and the period during which she saw her mother transition from clothes of mourning to heels, slowly gaining back her confidence and purpose.

“Women always come to me and say they need a six pack before coming to any of my classes, and I tell them not at all, you need to start somewhere and this is where you will get it,” she says.