Playing freedom fighter eye-opener for Thabo Rametsi

Multitalented actor Thabo Rametsi has put his acting skills to the test by assuming the role of the no-nonsense late SA freedom fighter Calvin Khumalo in Netflix’s upcoming action-packed film, Silverton Siege.

The film, created by cinematographer/filmmaker Mandlakayise Walter Dube, is based on a true story that sparked the global "Free Mandela" movement.

The action thriller is inspired by true life events that took place in SA in 1980, when three freedom fighters (played by Rametsi, Noxolo Dlamini and Stefan Erasmus) were involved in a bank hostage standoff with the authorities after a failed sabotage mission.

The film delves into an important moment in the country's apartheid history. Rametsi is seen acting alongside renowned Arnold Vosloo, Dlamini, Erasmus, Michelle Mosalakae, Elani Dekker, Shane Wellington and Tumisho Masha.

He is best known for his roles in the popular serials The Giver, The Gamechangers and Kalushi: The Story of Solomon Mahlangu.

Sowetan caught up with the esteemed actor to find out more about his role.

What was your initial reaction to your role when you first got the script?

I actually didn’t like the character when I first read my script and I kind of still don’t like it even now – which is probably what I like about Calvin. He was not a boy scout, he’s not a good person... he was a very intricate, different human being who doesn’t really make the right decisions. You’ll get to see all of that in the film.

Some of the decisions he made I judged... I generally don’t judge my characters so that excited me.

It was also nice to run around and fire some weapons. I’ve always seen myself bored in the roles I’ve been offered, so it was quite exciting for me to show the audience what it is that I can do as an actor.