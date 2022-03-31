Kwenzo Ngcobo in the spotlight after butt-naked scene in The Wife

He looks like a trendy hip-hop star in a black-and-white David Tlale ensemble accessorised with a Dior visor

By the time the director broached the subject of his impending nudity in Showmax’s The Wife, Kwenzo Ngcobo hadn’t had a chance to invest in a tight fitness regimen.



He didn’t have to worry. The butt-naked scene following a night of passion between Qhawe Zulu (Ngcobo) and Hlomu Dladla (Mbalenhle Mavimbela) that kicked off the second season of The Wife left many screens steaming. Fans gasped and clutched their pearls at the sight of Qhawe’s toned behind...