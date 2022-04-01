Mmabatho Montsho, shining bright

“My biggest freedom in art is writing. Even now, as I speak, I’m sitting in front of my laptop,” Montsho says.

“We are Black people that we can never divorce. I’m a woman, I can’t ignore that. It’s something I have to put to account even when I’m creating. So freedom is being able to live in the world as a human being and not as an ‘other’.

“Freedom, like love, requires courage. There is something very freeing about loving something deeply, whether it’s a person, an idea, or the work. I don’t know if a person can fully pursue any freedom without a deep sense of love. Freedom is not an easy thing to have or to pursue — for me, love is the fuel.”

Over a year ago, Montsho was offered the opportunity of a lifetime — to direct Desmond. Suttle Müller-Westernhagen had sent her the script and treatment. After going through it, Mmabatho thought it was brilliant and insisted that Lindiwe helm it instead.

Suttle Müller-Westernhagen explained that the project had won the 2019 HollyShorts Screenwriting Competition and that was why she had created those treatments for the script, although she didn’t want to direct it herself. Montsho revisited the project with a different eye.

“I fell in love with the sensitivity she brought to her short films The Award Ceremony and Joko. I knew she would be the best choice to tell my sexual-abuse story,” Suttle Müller-Westernhagen says. “One thing I learned for sure about Mmabatho is that she protects Black women and girls in her stories.”

The next hurdle was that Montsho had to fly to Seattle last July, where principal photography for the film took place amid lockdown travel restrictions.

As part of pre-production, Montsho also worked extensively with Berlin-based director of photography Agnesh Pakozdi via Zoom.

“I spent about two weeks trying to leave South Africa. At one stage, I told Lindiwe, ‘I’m going to have to direct through Zoom.’ Luckily, I was able to travel,” Montsho remembers.

“So, I had to do my two weeks’ quarantine in Botswana. I don’t know how many flights I took before I ended up there. At one point, I thought I was connecting in Addis Ababa, but I woke up in Congo.”

As a result of all the travel delays, Montsho went straight to work as soon as she landed in the US, with no time to rest, since they only had three days to film.

“I’ve never gotten on a set and had to shoot immediately. I met everyone and everything on the day of the shoot,” she recalls. “But it felt right and everything fell into place. There was such a harmony between everyone — you would have thought they’d known each other for years.”

Montsho was also not fazed by directing Hollywood bigwigs. Merkerson is currently appearing on Chicago Med and also won an Emmy for her long-running role in Law & Order. Ross starred in The Chi, How to Get Away with Murder, and Lila & Eve.

“In my experience, those people are the best to work with. That’s why they are where they are. It’s about the work,” says Montsho. “Epatha is clear, her yes is a yes and her no is a no. There is no space for misunderstanding. I love a direct person and we just clicked.”

The film is currently on a global film-festival run, and has already received an accolade for “best short film for change” at the Paris International Film Festival. Montsho is hoping the film will get its first local audience at a popular South African film festival in July. From there she’d love to do a public screening and get it on one of the streaming services.

“It feels validating when you get seen by your colleagues, who don’t even know you. They don’t know me as the girl who used to be in a soapie, it’s purely [based on] the work,” she says.

Many TV viewers fell for Montsho’s allure from her acting work. Garnering a large following for her role as Lumka Dlomo in Generations, she went on to star in Rhythm City, Happiness Is a Four-Letter Word, Jacob’s Cross, and Lockdown. But she doesn’t plan on making any acting appearances soon.

“It’s not top of my list. But if I were to create or get offered an amazing role, I’d do it. Acting was my way in. I love acting, but it’s not the apple of my eye,” she laughs.

Her goal is to be known as an auteur. We joke about the difficult pronunciation of the French word, which refers to an artist with a unique style and approach. I argue that she already is an auteur, but she begs to differ: “Not 100%. There is a side of me that enjoys collaborations. I love working on people’s brilliant ideas, coming in as a director or developing scripts for dramas. But, moving forward, I want to do more curated work. I want a body of work that speaks.”