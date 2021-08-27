Zulu Mkhathini marks milestone with new music on debut solo album

In commemoration of who he is as an African man, Zulu Mkhathini, formerly known as “Dash” from hip-hop group Dreamteam, says the most important notion black people need to be “is proud of their roots and who they are in society”.

Four years in the making, Mkhathini not only perceives his new debut album he calls a “personal project” as “special” but a “milestone in his life as a solo artist”.

We caught up with the talented artist at the listening session of his new album, Spirit of Ubuntu, at Rockets in Johannesburg North and found out what makes him tick.

If you weren’t afraid, what would you do?

“I’d definitely skydive — I have days when I am afraid of heights and some days when I am rather brave. So, if I were to do something daring, it would be skydiving.”

What makes you laugh?

“I guess when people do weird or clumsy things. I like it when people can be comfortable with me to be clumsy.”

Is there a secret talent you have people don’t know about?

“Yeah, last time I checked my secret talent is whistling. I have six or seven different types of whistles. I discovered this talent out of boredom when I was younger. My whistles are quite impressive.”

Do you have a favourite thing to do before going to bed?

“So, before it was praying but now, weird enough, it is reading. I like reading before I call it a night.”

If you could pause a moment in your life, which moment would that be?

“There’s quite a couple of moments that I would really like to pause, like even now, dropping my debut album — I would really like to pause this moment just to take it all in. This moment to me marks a new beginning and victorious because getting here has been very hard. I faced a lot of challenges, rejects, and financial implications; it’s been four years trying to get to this point. So, this moment is lifting quite a lot of weight off of my shoulders; this is definitely an achievement for me.”