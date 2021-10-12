Robot Boii a man of many talents

Musician and dancer Robot Boii's guest appearance on smash hit Location has left doors wide open for him. In the process, this gave him a chance to show off his comedic skills and launch a budding presenting career with Lockdown House Party.

Born Mzwakhe Mbuli, the 28-year-old entertainer plans to be the name on everyone's lips and to leave a lasting mark on the entertainment scene. But who is Robot Boii away from the cameras?

Do you have a secret talent that we don’t know about?

[I think] everybody already knows my top eight talents, which are being a voice-over artist, rapper, actor, dancer, comedian, drummer, MC, television host, editor and photographer. I have many talents; it’s like you can press a button and I know how to do things, hence Robot Boii. My secret talent that people don’t know about is ghostwriting for artists.

If you weren’t afraid, what would you do?

It would definitely be skydiving. I'm not saying that I won’t do it one day, seeing that I am quite adventurous but at the moment, I don’t think I’d skydive.

What is the worst lie you ever told?

I don’t lie. Lies are disgusting! I probably tell a white lie, such as trying to get out of a commitment with someone. I’d lie and say I’m at the studio when I’m actually not but I don’t tell big lies.

You are also a comedian, but what makes you laugh?

My circle of friends, those guys have the funniest content. People say I am crazy but they haven’t met them... they are way crazier than me and as much as I think their content is funny, they’re actually quite cool as well.