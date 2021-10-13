Ntsan'wisi deserves more honour for ethical leadership

I strongly support Lyborn Rikhotso's statement about former Gazankulu. My best and favourite, honest, intelligent, capable and selfless leader the late Prof Hudson Ntsan'wisi-led Gazankulu with distinction.

As VaTsonga/Machangana, let's stand our ground to keep our values. I support the renaming of Nsami Dam in Giyani to Hudson Ntsan'wisi Dam. Some streets in Giyani and in all other towns of Gazankulu be named in his honour.

Keep resting in peace Majeje wa Maxakadzi wa Malenga.

Calson Maluleke, Xikukwani Village, Giyani