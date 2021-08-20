Transgender women reflect on the little-known societal terms and conditions of transitioning

Every young child has that one adult figure whom they see themselves growing up to become. Typically, boys are influenced to take after their fathers, uncles, or older brothers — girls, their mothers, sisters, and aunts.

But what happens when the little boy is a girl and being the best version of themselves means taking inspiration from the strong female influence around them? Having shared a similar experience, I know the complexities that society, culture, and religion place on gender — more so gender identity.

The journey to womanhood hasn’t been as glittery as I had expected, especially when it came to the often-negative reactions from cisgender women. It has saddened me to realise that this experience is all too common in the transgender community.

In a conversation with one of the most passionate women I know in the realms of gender equality and social justice, Glow Makatsi, it became evident that most scars affecting trans women are caused by cisgender women.

Whether intentional or not, a common thread of “pull her down/keep her in her lane” behaviour has been displayed at some point in our transitioning. At first, it masks itself as friendship and plays on our burning need for acceptance and validation: validation of both the woman you are becoming, as well as the ideas (whether factual or not) of what it truly means to be a woman.

“It was so strange for me,” Makatsi said of her experience with a friend who appeared to try to “put her in her place”. “It came from an old friend who would bring up old pictures of us. ‘They’re our memories’, she would say, masking the underlying message. However, throughout the friendship, I would be conflicted because those memories did not depict me in the light of who I was and am,” she continued. “It was only later on in my journey that I came to terms with the fact that that was her way of reminding me that I could never be as much of a woman as she was.”

The disqualification of trans women by cisgender women varies with every experience. For some, it could be the use of a previous name, wrong pronouns, or condescending nuances that pop up in conversations and relations, ultimately resulting in divisions between the groups.