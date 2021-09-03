Makhadzi drops much-awaited album 'African Queen'
The queen of Limpopo dance music, Ndivhudzannyi Ralivhona, affectionately known as Makhadzi, has assumed her rightful position in the South African music industry with the release of her much-awaited studio album, African Queen.
Released on Friday September 3, the 19 songs album features some of the biggest powerhouses in local popular genres of amapiano and dance namely – Jon Delinger, Kabza De Small, Lady Du, Cassper Nyovest, Mkomasan, Prince Benza, Mr Brown, DJ Dance Okashi, Vee Mampeezy, Mr Bow, and Mlindo The Vocalist.
“Seeing my new album trending at number one this morning makes me so happy and for the fact that people are loving it, it just warms my heart. The thing is when you drop music, you become anxious whether people will love it or not, so seeing it do well makes me so happy,” Ralivhona excitedly responds.
Ralivhona explains that curating her new album was met with a few challenges some of which were her hopes of sounding relevant and remaining consistent.
“Making the album was not that easy because things change every year and somehow I need to adapt to what’s the latest on the streets in order to be relevant and consistent. Although what helped me in curating the album was my fan base, who love my sound and the genre of my music, that’s why I told myself I will never change who I am as Makhadzi because that’s what my fans love!
“But because there are genres such as amapiano, I thought that at least let me do one or two songs just to interact with my fans. Although amapiano was a new sound for me to sing, I am happy people love it which means I can sing anything,” the 25-year-old remarks.
With the album’s name leaning on “African royalty”, the songstress explains that the meaning behind was her realisation of how her music through the years had crossed South African borders to other parts of the continent, proving to her how much of an “African Queen” she truly is.
“I have people in Botswana, Namibia, Zambia and Nigeria who are listening to my music without even understanding the words or the Venda language but they are playing my music all over. This proves to me how much I am an African queen,” Ralivhona profoundly explains her definition to her new album’s name.
Although her album has a contesting playlist of wonderful tracks, Ralivhona reveals that her favourite songs were Zwivhuya featuring John Delinger, which according to her is a prayer to God for blessings and Salungano featuring Kabza De Small, which is infused with laidback amapiano tunes that narrates the need of affection. Being well aware that “not everyone will love her”, Ralivhona firmly explains her fans’ love and support shuts down all the negative energy and comments she receives from people she dubbed as her “haters”.
“I have fans who love and support me. I may be Makhadzi but I can’t force everyone to love me, I am not like money! But when I go on stage and ten thousand people are screaming my name, that’s what proves to me that those people who talk negatively about me are just nothing but haters. The small number of haters doesn’t mean anything to me!”
Despite the negativity she receives on social media, Ralivhona simply reveals what keeps her going was her belief in herself and staying true to who she is as “Makhadzi”!
