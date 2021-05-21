Makhadzi won't give up on Samas despite snub

Hitmaker says she doesn't know what qualities Samas wants

Chart-topping star Makhadzi, who was snubbed by the South African Music Awards (Samas), says she won't stop entering the awards despite the disappointment.



Makhadzi, whose exclusion from the 27th Samas angered her fans, said she would keep doing her best until someone recognises her talent and hard work...