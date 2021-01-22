Mr Brown launches debut solo album
Producer behind house music hits steps out of shadows
Master KG, Makhadzi and Team Mosha all have one name in common – Mr Brown.
Born Lynol Siwela in Gweru, Zimbabwe, Mr Brown is the unsung creative genius always putting the magic touch to some of the biggest hits to come from Limpopo’s house music genre that is heating up dance floors...
