Entertainment

Mr Brown launches debut solo album

Producer behind house music hits steps out of shadows

22 January 2021 - 10:20

Master KG, Makhadzi and Team Mosha all have one name in common – Mr Brown.

Born Lynol Siwela in Gweru, Zimbabwe, Mr Brown is the unsung creative genius always putting the magic touch to some of the biggest hits to come from Limpopo’s house music genre that is heating up dance floors...

