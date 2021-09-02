Green path for new Miss Earth SA
Maduna crowning accompanied by tree planting
As spring begins to blossom and the sun rays start to shine, the Miss Earth SA pageant has paved a new, green path for its new queen Nompumelelo Maduna, who was announced at an intimate event on Wednesday afternoon at Thaba Eco Hotel, south of Johannesburg.
Being an advocate for the development of young “environmental warriors who promote the use of the Earth’s resources in a responsible manner”, the organisation ushered in Maduna's reign in style, including with a momentous tree planting in the hotel landscape.
“I’m very excited... I couldn’t wait for this day. I had to keep this title a secret for a whole month but I’m glad the day has finally come that I can share this with everyone,” the excited new “green” queen said .
Maduna is a marketing graduate who is doing her honours at the University of Johannesburg and is inspired and excited for the year ahead as Miss Earth SA.
“One of the lessons I’ve learnt since being a part of the six-month programme is selflessness. Where I grew up, older women such as my grandmother would teach you the importance of giving back to those in need, like if you have clothes you no longer want, you can share them to those in need.
"... In that process I started understanding that there were people who are in need and people who are underprivileged and through my acts of kindness I can touch lives a bit at a time,” Maduna said.
The elated beauty described the tree planting ceremony as adding hope for generations to come.
“For me, planting a tree is always about hope. It’s something I believe is going to be there forever because every time I go back to a school where I once planted a tree and I see the many ways the tree is helping the pupils, it makes me feel so happy inside. A tree is like a seed of hope.”
The Miss Earth ambassador is also proud of her new foundation.
“Part of the Maduna Foundation stems from the belief I have in the youth and my love for education,” she said.
“So, the reason why we started this with my mother and sister-in-law was for those youngsters who wanted to become creative while they pursue their education. I want to continue that journey of youth empowerment through creativity but also I want to empower the youth in enduring our Earth, hence why the Miss Earth journey is so important to me!”
Maduna is set to represent SA at the international Miss Earth pageant in the Philippines on December 12.
She will get to showcase climate issues and challenges from an African perspective and discuss the effects these issues have on the continent.
