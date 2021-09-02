Green path for new Miss Earth SA

“One of the lessons I’ve learnt since being a part of the six-month programme is selflessness. Where I grew up, older women such as my grandmother would teach you the importance of giving back to those in need, like if you have clothes you no longer want, you can share them to those in need.

"... In that process I started understanding that there were people who are in need and people who are underprivileged and through my acts of kindness I can touch lives a bit at a time,” Maduna said.

The elated beauty described the tree planting ceremony as adding hope for generations to come.

“For me, planting a tree is always about hope. It’s something I believe is going to be there forever because every time I go back to a school where I once planted a tree and I see the many ways the tree is helping the pupils, it makes me feel so happy inside. A tree is like a seed of hope.”

The Miss Earth ambassador is also proud of her new foundation.

“Part of the Maduna Foundation stems from the belief I have in the youth and my love for education,” she said.

“So, the reason why we started this with my mother and sister-in-law was for those youngsters who wanted to become creative while they pursue their education. I want to continue that journey of youth empowerment through creativity but also I want to empower the youth in enduring our Earth, hence why the Miss Earth journey is so important to me!”

Maduna is set to represent SA at the international Miss Earth pageant in the Philippines on December 12.

She will get to showcase climate issues and challenges from an African perspective and discuss the effects these issues have on the continent.