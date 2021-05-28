Master KG starts new chapter with release of Shine Your Light

Song collaboration with David Guetta and Akon

The word “crazy” comes up a lot during my tête-à-tête with international superstar Master KG.



That is the only way the 25-year-old musician, born Kgaogelo Moagi, can sum up the craziest year of his life that has seen his smash hit Jerusalema break multiple chart records, scoop countless accolades and spark a viral dance challenge. As a cherry on top, he spent almost two weeks hanging out with Vin Diesel...