Thabza Berry accuses Makhadzi of copying her music video

Ghanama hitmaker's label boss dismisses claims, tells rising star to 'work harder'

Rising Amapiano star Thabza Berry has been left fuming, hurt and disappointed over visual similarities between her Piano Culture music video and that of Ghanama by Makhadzi.



Speaking to Sowetan through her father and manager Charles Shai, the musician, 19, believes that the look, feel and aesthetic of the two videos are too close...