South Africa

Part of N3 closed after truck carrying cooking oil overturns

03 September 2021 - 11:50
Suthentira Govender Senior reporter
The N3 near Montrose in the Free State has been closed due to dangerous conditions. File photo.
The N3 near Montrose in the Free State has been closed due to dangerous conditions. File photo.
Image: Sebabatso Mosamo

Traffic ground to a halt on the N3 near Montrose, in the Free State, on Friday morning after a truck carrying cooking oil overturned.

The N3 Toll Concession said the route in the vicinity of Montrose had been closed to traffic in both directions.

“This is as a result of an earlier incident involving a heavy vehicle carrying cooking oil which has spilled onto the road,” said operations manager Thania Dhoogra.

“The slippery road surface is contributing to dangerous driving conditions. In the interest of public safety, local law enforcement has closed the road in both directions.

“All traffic is stacked at the scene.

“Road users are advised to avoid the area and/or delay their trips for the time being. Delays are expected while extensive cleanup operations are under way.

“The road will be open to traffic as soon as it is safe to do so.”

TimesLIVE

Looters empty beer truck as three lie dead on N2 in KwaZulu-Natal

Three people were killed in an accident on Saturday on the N2 between Stanger and Zinkwazi, on the north coast of KwaZulu-Natal.
News
3 weeks ago

Durban man dies after 'rock-throwing' incident on notorious highway

An alleged rock-throwing incident on a Durban highway has claimed the life of a Chatsworth man, Phildon Chetty.
News
3 days ago

Two children killed and others injured in KZN horror crash

Two children were killed in a horrific crash between a bus transporting school pupils and a truck in Pietermaritzburg on Monday afternoon.
News
3 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Gunshots and tracer bullets light up Kabul sky as Taliban celebrates US ...
‘It’s like being on a rocket’: Meet the bull riding African cowboy