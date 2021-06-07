Mel Bala on the biggest lessons motherhood has taught her

One thing radio personality Melanie Bala seems to be grateful for is being a mother to her two adorable children, her 13-year-old son and a 10-year-old daughter.

The veteran radio anchor recently revealed how her children have been a great source of inspiration to her especially when it comes to her training as a yoga instructor.

In a heartfelt post on Instagram, Mel described her children as the "real rockstars" to helping her through the training she took for three months.

The radio personality also admired how understanding her children have been through her journey of acquiring her yoga instructor certificate.

"... being committed every single weekend to class meant very often they’d just be home all weekend, ducking to avoid being on camera during the Google Meet lectures, whispering or gesturing frantically when they needed my attention, getting breakfast or lunch later than usual, understanding when I couldn’t take them places or do things," she expresses in parts of the post.

While this is a journey she had set for herself to achieve, Mel explains one of the biggest lessons motherhood had taught her was that she "needs to show up for herself" to ensure she "a better mother to them".

With her goal being to be able to show her children that going for what you desire required "discipline, commitment and sacrifice", Mel states that self-love and a healthy mindset should be top priority.

"The things that bring you joy and feed your spirit are important because when you’re happy and fulfilled, that joy cannot help but spill over into your home and family," the proud mother remarks.