Mel Bala on fitness, mental health, sisterhood and her holiday plans

Why is it important for women to invest in their body and physical health, and how do you understand the connection between your body and your mind?

We often take our health for granted, and as the years have gone by, it really has sunk in that this is the only body I have and so I need to take care of it.

I invest in my health because I want to live a long and active life for, and with my children – whether its hiking, swimming with them in the ocean, dancing around the house, or jumping on trampolines. Being in good physical condition allows me to do that, and to create memories with them.

The physical body is very often a mirror of what’s going on in your mind – and so the two have to work together and be ‘in sync’. If you’re battling with your mental health, in whatever way, neglecting your body is often the first outward sign.

Directing your energy towards a physical activity, whatever that is for you, can take you out of your negative headspace and allow you to focus on the exercise, and in turn when you’ve done that, you’ll often find that you gain clarity or peace or understanding of where you’re at.

You’ve spoken many times about being open when it comes to suffering from mental health issues. Why do you believe that it’s important for women to open up about their experiences?

I think one of the worst tricks that mental health challenges play on you, is making you think that you’re all alone in whatever you’re going through. And so in speaking up and sharing your experience, it’s a way to let other women know that you’re not alone.

I’ve been there, I’ve felt that way – and with working at it, I’ve made it through and so can you. I love the expression, ‘You’ve been given this mountain, to show others it can be moved’. If one thing I say resonates with someone, then that’s enough for me.

I also speak up to destigmatize it – mental health challenges can affect anyone: rich or poor, male or female, young or old, famous or not.

You recently participated in the 5th episode of the Bernini Squadcast Series. What nuggets of wisdom can you share with our readers from this episode that can help boost their confidence and empower them?

I loved being a part of the Squadcast Series for so many reasons – to sit and chat with women who are younger than I am is always interesting, and it was inspiring to see how Leddi (Naledi Radebe), Ms Cosmo and Khutso are so driven and clever and insightful.

The theme of the episode was Balance, and what came through strongly was that perfect balance is not always achievable. You do the best you can, sometimes certain areas of your life will demand more attention than others, and that’s okay. The episode – episode 5 - is easily available on Spotify.

You’ve had your fair share of challenges in life. Who are the women in your life you turn to for support?

It’s so important to have a circle of women around you – the ones who hold you up, carry your load when you can’t, laugh, cry or just sit with you as you go through life.

I’ve been incredibly blessed to have the same group of friends for almost 30 years and we’ve seen each other through all of life’s ups and downs. Our motto is, ‘We don’t care for details.’ We’ll show up and help each other through whatever it is we’re facing.

This is one of the reasons I am so pleased to be a part of the Bernini Squadcast Series – it’s all about women supporting women.