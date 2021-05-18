‘There is no greater love’: Naomi Campbell welcomes first baby
Supermodel Naomi Campbell has revealed she is a mother for the first time at the age of 50.
The humanitarian and businesswoman shocked her Instagram followers on Tuesday afternoon when she shared a picture of herself cradling her newborn baby girl’s feet, announcing that there was “no greater love” than the one of her daughter.
In the emotional post, Campbell further expressed how blessed she felt to have her daughter choose her to be her mother and shared great excitement about the lifelong bond she'll have with her little angel.
Although the supermodel gave no further details in her post, she tagged her mother, Valerie Morris-Campbell.
Campbell's post saw many of her celebrity friends flood her with congratulatory messages, amongst them, well-known designer Marc Jacobs. He took to her comments section saying: "Oh my God! Today is the day? How absolutely incredible. How lucky she is and how lucky you are! What a wonderful mother you will be. Blessings all around."
Four years ago, Campbell revealed she had babies in mind but wasn't too concerned about which age she'd have her children.
In a previous conversation with Evening Standard, the legendary supermodel expressed how she always wanted children.
“I think about having children all the time. Now with the way science is, I think I can do it when I want. I'll see what the universe brings me. For now, what the universe has delivered is very much in the spirit of a chosen family."