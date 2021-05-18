‘There is no greater love’: Naomi Campbell welcomes first baby

Although the supermodel gave no further details in her post, she tagged her mother, Valerie Morris-Campbell.

Campbell's post saw many of her celebrity friends flood her with congratulatory messages, amongst them, well-known designer Marc Jacobs. He took to her comments section saying: "Oh my God! Today is the day? How absolutely incredible. How lucky she is and how lucky you are! What a wonderful mother you will be. Blessings all around."

Four years ago, Campbell revealed she had babies in mind but wasn't too concerned about which age she'd have her children.

In a previous conversation with Evening Standard, the legendary supermodel expressed how she always wanted children.

“I think about having children all the time. Now with the way science is, I think I can do it when I want. I'll see what the universe brings me. For now, what the universe has delivered is very much in the spirit of a chosen family."